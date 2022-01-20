Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Premium tyre maker Continental Tires has appointed Samir Gupta as its managing director for India.

His appointment is aimed at enhancing the company's profitability, business transformation, and building resilient teams, Continental Tires said in a statement.

Gupta at present is the head of Central Asia Region (India, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia) for passenger and light truck tires replacement (PLT RE) business, a post he will continue to hold besides heading the India operations, the company said.

Continental Tires India is currently focusing on expanding its footprint across the subcontinent, and Gupta's appointment is crucial in bringing this plan to fruition, it added.

"Samir will play a very critical role in driving Continental Tires' growth in the Indian market. His extensive leadership experience spanning across various markets will help build and maintain agile and robust teams to improve the operational efficiency for current and future continental's success in the Indian markets,” said Dalibor Kalina, head of Business Area Replacement Tires APAC at Continental.

With more than three decades of experience in sales and marketing, Gupta has been associated with Continental Tires for almost a decade.

During his earlier role as Continental Tires Malaysia MD, he led an organisational transformation project to build a highly-effective technical sales force, the company said.

Prior to this, as the market manager, Truck Tires (TT) India, Gupta has played an instrumental role in shaping the TT business in the country in its early phases, Continental Tires said.

"Being one of the largest automotive industries, India is an important market for Continental Tires. We are committed to develop and manufacture quality and innovative products that fit the Indian market requirements.

"I am excited for my second stint with Continental Tires India and lead the team in its growth and expansion," said Gupta.

