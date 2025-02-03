Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Engine and component maker Cooper Corporation on Monday announced the inauguration of its tractor manufacturing facility in Satara, Maharashtra, and the launch of the NDC Series of tractors.

The facility, spread over 10 acres of land with an initial capacity to produce 2,000 tractors per month in low, mid and high horsepower, Farrokh N Cooper, Chairman and managing Director of Cooper Corporation, told PTI.

Developed in collaboration with global engineering firms like Magna Steyr for design, Ricardo of the UK for engine development, Carraro for transmission and Mita for hydraulics, the NDC series of tractors will cater to both domestic and international markets, he said.

Stating that the company took three year to set up the plant and make it fully operational he said, "As an established engine manufacturer, we already had expertise in engine design and key components. Therefore, we invested approximately Rs 50-60 crore in establishing the plant and launching the NDC Series, using internal funds without external borrowing".

The Satara facility will produce the NDC Series of tractors from 25 HP to 75 HP, he said, "We will cover a horsepower range starting from 25 to 30 HP at the lower-end, 45 HP as a mid-range option, and going up to 75 HP at the top end".

However, the company has started with the 49 HP variant, he added.

The initial production capacity of the plant stands at 2,000 tractors and the plant is projected to produce between 750 to 1,000 units per month to meet the requirement of both domestic and export markets, he stated.

"Initially, we are targeting the Maharashtra market, with plans to gradually expand regionally and beyond," Cooper said.

The tractor industry is growing, and there's room for new entrants. Like in any industry, customers seek change and innovation, he said on the competition.

"Our complete solutions approach gives us a competitive edge."

Cooper, however, did not disclose pricing details.

The maiden tractor series is engineered to meet the diverse needs of modern farming and with features like dual-clutch transmission, power steering and a low turning radius, the company said.

Designed for tough terrains and heavy-duty operations, these tractors come with an array of innovative features, such as high fuel efficiency, ergonomic design and lower maintenance costs, it added.

