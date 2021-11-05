New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Copper futures on Friday slipped 0.64 per cent to Rs 733 per kg, as participants reduced their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for the November delivery eased by Rs 4.75, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 733 per kg in a business turnover of 4,631 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in the spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.

