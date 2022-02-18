New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Copper prices on Friday traded up by 0.37 per cent to Rs 769.25 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 2.80, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 769.25 per kg in a business turnover of 2,505 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to the raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.

