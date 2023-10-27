Latest News | Couple Found Dead in Northeast Delhi Hotel

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The bodies of a young couple were found at a hotel near the Maujpur metro station in northeast Delhi on Friday, police said.

Agency News PTI| Oct 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Couple Found Dead in Northeast Delhi Hotel

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The bodies of a young couple were found at a hotel near the Maujpur metro station in northeast Delhi on Friday, police said.

They have been identified as Sohrab (28) and Ayesha (27).

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs NZ CWC Match in Dharamshala.

Sohrab's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan and Ayesha was found dead on the bed in an OYO room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"Police came to know that the couple checked in at the hotel at 1.02 pm and they did not respond to waiters at about 7.45 pm," he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here’s All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

A half-page suicide note written in Hindi was found on the bed next to Ayesha which claimed that they were in love and had decided to end their lives together, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Valmiki Jayanti 2023: Know Date, Significance & Everything About Revered Sage Who Authored Ramayana
Close
Search

Latest News | Couple Found Dead in Northeast Delhi Hotel

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The bodies of a young couple were found at a hotel near the Maujpur metro station in northeast Delhi on Friday, police said.

Agency News PTI| Oct 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Couple Found Dead in Northeast Delhi Hotel

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The bodies of a young couple were found at a hotel near the Maujpur metro station in northeast Delhi on Friday, police said.

They have been identified as Sohrab (28) and Ayesha (27).

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs NZ CWC Match in Dharamshala.

Sohrab's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan and Ayesha was found dead on the bed in an OYO room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"Police came to know that the couple checked in at the hotel at 1.02 pm and they did not respond to waiters at about 7.45 pm," he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here’s All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

A half-page suicide note written in Hindi was found on the bed next to Ayesha which claimed that they were in love and had decided to end their lives together, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
India vs England
200K+ searches
Rachin Ravindra
200K+ searches
12th Fail
100K+ searches
Google Trends Google Trends
India vs England
200K+ searches
Rachin Ravindra
200K+ searches
12th Fail
100K+ searches
ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
100K+ searches
Chelsea vs Brentford
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot