New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Delhi police has arrested a married couple who were allegedly involved in 30 cases of vehicle theft, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Maninder Kaur (23) and Prashant (25), residents of the Paharganj area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

On April 5, an FIR was lodged at the Vikaspuri police station regarding the theft of a two-wheeler, the DCP said.

Following this, a team was formed to investigate the matter, he said.

“The team examined the place of occurrence and checked CCTV footage of nearby places. The team identified the woman (Kaur) and apprehended her", DCP said.

Kaur later revealed that her husband, Prashant, was also involved in the theft, he said.

“During interrogation, police got to know that the couple has previously been involved in 30 criminal cases of the same modus operandi," Veer said.

Kaur was allegedly involved in seven of the 30 cases and her husband was named in 23 cases. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)