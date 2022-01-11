Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Bengaluru reported close to 51,000 COVID infections in just one week from January 4 to 10, according to a report from the city corporation.

The city had recorded between 1,000 to 1,500 cases for six weeks between November 16 to December 27.

According to the COVID report shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), between January 4 and 10, the city saw 50,895 infections.

One of the reasons could be that weekly tests that were taking place between three lakh to 3.5 lakh a week, was scaled up to 5.88 lakh.

From January 4 to 10 duration, there were 3,385 recovered cases and 16 deaths.

The upward swing started from December 28 to January 3 when there were 6,448 infections and 23 deaths due to COVID-19.

According to the data, the daily infection that hovered between 150 and 269 from December 1 to 27 suddenly saw a jump on December 28 when the infection went up to 400.

The biggest spike during the prevailing third wave was seen on Monday when the city logged 10,800 cases.

