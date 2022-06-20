New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Realtors' body CREDAI on Monday said it will join hands with housing and urban affairs ministry and NSDC to implement NIPUN project for bridging skill gaps in construction workers engaged in the real estate sector.

Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched a project for skill training of construction workers called 'NIPUN' i.e, National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman workers.

The project NIPUN is an initiative of the ministry under its flagship scheme of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) to train over 1 lakh construction workers, through fresh skilling and upskilling programmes, and it provides them with work opportunities in foreign countries also.

In a statement, CREDAI said it will join hands with the ministry, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), along with other industry stakeholders to implement NIPUN.

The construction sector currently employs more than 50 million people.

Under the NIPUN project, CREDAI will be one of the core Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs).

"As the real estate sector continues to evolve and develop capabilities to service the changing preferences of consumers, it is integral to skill, upskill the backbone of the construction sector –- the construction workers –- and bring them up to speed for the best practices being followed in the domain," Harsh Vardhan Patodia, president, CREDAI, said.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), established in 1999, represents 13,000-plus developers across 221 city chapters in 21 states.

