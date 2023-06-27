New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) CreditAccess Grameen, Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI), on Tuesday said it has signed a historic syndicated social loan facility of up to USD 200 million (about Rs 1,640 crore).

This will qualify as External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) under the automatic route of the RBI, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Inadequate Rains, Soaring Temperature in Karnataka.

The company has received USD 160 million in commitments to date, along with a green-shoe option to raise an additional USD 40 million, exercisable over 120 days from the date of signing of the facility agreement, it said.

It has currently drawn USD 100 million, and the remaining commitments would be drawn over the coming months, it added.

Also Read | India Current Account Deficit Drop: India’s CAD Decreases to 0.2% of GDP in Q4 From 2% in Q3 of Financial Year 2022-23, Smallest Since 2021.

The social loan shall abide by the company's social loan framework which aligns with the Social Loan Principles 2023, stipulating the use of proceeds, social development goals and governance, according to the loan market association, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)