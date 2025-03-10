New Delhi, March 10 (PTI) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) met with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday and submitted a letter outlining 11 key suggestions to address the concerns faced by market associations and factory owners.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said, "We have presented a letter to the chief minister, highlighting the major challenges faced by 700 market associations and factory owners from 56 industrial areas in Delhi."

The suggestions included granting freehold status to industrial areas such as Bawana, Bhorgarh, Jhilmil and Badli and correcting discrepancies in circle rates across various locations, a statement from CTI said.

The letter mentioned that Delhi's minimum wages are significantly higher than those in neighbouring states, and electricity rates remain high in industrial areas, it stated.

The CTI also suggested introducing a dedicated warehouse policy for the maintenance of godowns and continuing the redevelopment work of six markets, as announced by the previous government, it said.

Additionally, the CTI urged the government to abolish the MCD factory license and organise shopping festivals in Delhi, similar to those held in Dubai and China.

A separate scheme was also proposed for preserving historical markets like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazaar. The letter emphasised the need to establish a 'Delhi Market Portal' to promote local traders' goods internationally and to implement a single-window system to improve the ease of doing business, it added.

