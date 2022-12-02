Mangaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner M R Ravi Kumar has relaxed restrictions on the use of loudspeakers for the Kateel Yakshagana Mela in the district.

Loudspeakers can be used for the Yakshagana performances till midnight, he told reporters here.

The devotees of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Yakshagana Mandali had submitted a memorandum to the DC requesting him to relax the curbs on using loudspeakers after 10 pm.

The Supreme Court had banned the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm.

The DC informed that he held meetings with the Kateel temple authorities and the devotees and decided to relax the restrictions till midnight for Yakshagana shows.

After Kateel Yakshagana Mandali truncated the duration of the all-night Yakshagana performances to shorter duration, devotees raised objections, arguing that Yakshagana performances were more of devotion than art.

The DC said appropriate decision would be taken if anyone gives a representation for relaxation of restrictions for rituals like ‘Daivaradhane' during the night. Relaxation of curbs for other Yakshagana Melas also would be considered, he said.

