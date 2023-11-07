New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Global cybersecurity solutions provider Sequretek has raised USD 8 million (Rs 66.6 crore) in a funding round, led by Omidyar Network India, the company said on Tuesday.

Narottam Sekhsaria Family Office and Alteria Capital also participated in the series A round, the company said in a statement.

The funds will be used to scale global operations and increase market share and profitability in the small and medium businesses segment.

Founded in 2013 by Pankit Desai and Anand Naik, Sequretek offers protection to businesses from cyber breaches through an AI-powered solutions platform. The company has over 150 clients globally.

"With our consolidated offerings and the backing of our investors, we're channeling our efforts to increase accessibility and create awareness with an integrated cybersecurity management for SMBs," Sequretek CEO Pankit Desai said.

