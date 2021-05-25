Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it is creating a relief task force as part of its preparedness for cyclone Yaas as it approaches the east coast.

The task force is equipped to extend quick support to Mahindra vehicle owners in affected areas.

The company also urged its customer to take precautions against the approaching storm and heavy rainfall by removing all valuable belongings from the vehicle and parking it in a high-lying covered area not prone to waterlogging.

Users should refrain from starting the vehicle if it is submerged in water to avoid damage to the engine, M&M Ltd said in a statement.

Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district early on Wednesday morning and it can have a speed of 155 Kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, the IMD has said on Monday.

M&M Ltd is creating a “Relief Task Force” in preparation against Cyclone Yaas that is predicted to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, the company said.

The task force has also collaborated with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd (MIBL) to assist with a seamless insurance approval and claim settlement process once service centres open post lockdown, it said.

Dedicated emergency road service teams are on high alert to support affected vehicles, it said, adding Mahindra will provide free towing service within a radius of 50km for vehicles, which are not currently covered under a roadside assistance programme.

Besides, measures have been proactively deployed to tow affected vehicles to the company's nearest authorised service centres, it added.

The company also said that Mahindra vehicles on essential duty or running for emergency personal use can contact its customer care centre for emergency support on 1800 209 6006 for quick assistance.

Users can also raise an SOS request at a single tap of a button using the company's after-sales mobile app.

M&M said its dealerships continue to operate in accordance with the local government regulations and are taking all recommended safety precautions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)