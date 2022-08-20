Mangaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Dakshina Kannada district administration has instructed the officials of city local bodies and gram panchayats to remove all controversial banners displayed in the district with the help of the police.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra directed that suitable action be taken against people who display unauthorised, controversial hoardings and banners promoting hatred by bringing it to the notice of the police department.

Rajendra said anyone who wants to display banners on authorised spots should mandatorily take permission from the officials concerned. Details of the printer of the banner should also be mentioned, he said.

Rajendra also said loud speakers should be used in accordance with the directions of High Court and Supreme Court.

The direction comes in the wake of protests in recent days against provocative banners displayed by Hindu outfits on the outskirts of the city and neighbouring Udupi district.

