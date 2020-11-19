New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) DCM Shriram on Thursday said it has partnered with Tata Trusts for raising awareness about the menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls and women in and around its four sugar units in Uttar Pradesh.

The company has been working on health and hygiene for the last several years under its social responsibility program. Its health initiative 'Khushali Sehat' is being implemented in 44 villages of Hardoi and Lakhimpur districts in UP.

Also Read | Gionee M12 with Quad Rear Cameras & 5,100mAh Battery Launched, Check Price, Features & Specifications Here.

Taking forward this initiative, DCM Shriram said it has tied up with Tata Trusts which will train the Village Level Workers (VLWs) not only in making reusable cotton sanitary pads but also generate further awareness about the menstrual hygiene around its four sugar units in UP, a statement said. After the training, the VLWs will reach out to as many as 11,000 adolescent girls and women in about 44 villages. The partnership with Tata Trusts is for a period of three months till December this year. PTI LUX

Also Read | NSE Imposes Rs 1.88 Lakh Penalty on NDTV for Delay in Appointing Board Director.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)