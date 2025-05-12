New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, a family of four allegedly inhaled toxic fumes in Delhi's Sangam Park area, resulting in the death of two minor children. The parents are under medical observation but in critical condition, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the morning at a bike horn manufacturing unit at DSIDC Shed number 63 in the Sangam Park area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 16, and Hargul Kaur, 15. They were the children of Hardeep Singh, owner of the unit, and his wife, Harpreet Kaur (38).

According to police, the whole family reached the shed in the morning and inhaled a poisonous substance inside the premises.

The family had suffered heavy financial losses in their business, they added.

Upon receiving the information, Hardeep Singh and his children were rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital, while Harpreet Kaur was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

Jagdish and Hargul died during treatment. Hardeep and his wife are still under observation, with their state reported to be critical.

The police said they found out about the incident after one of the children informed about their situation to a relative, who then informed the police and emergency services.

The DCP added that the shed has been sealed and a case is being registered.

