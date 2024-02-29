New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Netaji Subhash Place area on Monday night. The boy was returning home from a market when the three accused on a motorcycle spotted him, a police officer said.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

At knife point, the accused then took him to an isolated place where they sexually assaulted him and threatened him of dire consequences if he revealed anything about the assault to anyone, the officer said.

Police said the victim after reaching home informed his parents, who then approached police.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

A team was formed and the accused juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)