New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host an academic symposium on colonial-era legislatures and freedom struggle on Thursday.

Titled 'Pre-Independence Parliamentary Systems (1911–1946) in India and the Role of Indian Members in our Freedom Movement', the symposium will be held at the Assembly premises.

The event aims to revisit the evolution of parliamentary institutions in colonial India and recognise the significant contributions of Indian members who leveraged legislative platforms to advance the cause of national independence, said an official statement.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted the relevance of this historical inquiry, emphasising that the ethical leadership and democratic spirit demonstrated by early Indian legislators continue to resonate in present-day parliamentary culture.

Their commitment to constitutional methods, public service, and national unity remains a lasting inspiration, he said.

The symposium will consist of two academic sessions led by distinguished faculty from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The first session will include discussions on the role of nationalist leaders including Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya within the Imperial Legislative Council, the Public Safety Bill and legislative autonomy.

The second session will feature presentations on the influence of the Central Legislative Assembly in shaping Delhi University, the making of the temporary colonial capital, and the broader contributions of Madan Mohan Malviya in the making of modern India.

