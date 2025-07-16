New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Delhi Assembly's renovation and modernisation work is expected to be complete by July 27, ahead of the commencement of Monsoon session, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta along with senior Delhi government officers reviewed progress of the work. Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Additional Chief Secretary (finance) Bipul Pathak and other top officers were present in the meeting.

The ongoing renovation works are progressing and the speaker was apprised by the officers that it will be completed along with installation of a solar plant by July 27, the statement issued by the assembly secretariat said.

These efforts are being undertaken in preparation for the upcoming Monsoon session, expected to commence in the end of July or early August, it added.

Speaker Gupta was briefed about work to modernise the assembly infrastructure, including National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project that aims to equip the assembly with state-of-the-art systems to transition it into a fully paperless House.

Under the modernisation project, the assembly is being equipped with an advanced digital conference and networking system under NeVA to foster transparency, efficiency, and paperless functioning.

This system will feature smart delegate units with integrated microphones, voting panels, RFID/NFC access, and multilingual interpretation support. Members will be provided with iPads to access agendas and documents in real time, the statement said.

An automated audio-visual system with HD cameras, centralized control, and a secure, high-speed network with reliable power backup, are also part of the project.

