New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to three major health sector reforms aimed at improving service delivery and infrastructure in government hospitals, including the setting up of a price monitoring and resource unit, and the outsourcing of OPD/IPD registrations and diagnostic services.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh told PTI that the government, in its efforts to enhance health infrastructure, approved three key reforms on Tuedday.

Also Read | BR Gavai To Be 52nd CJI: From Bombay HC Judge to Becoming Next Chief Justice of India; All About Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Who Is Set To Succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

He said that the three agenda items -- centred on price regulation, operational outsourcing, and PPP-driven diagnostic services -- reflect the government's focus on strengthening healthcare delivery and governance in the capital.

“Every day, the Delhi government is taking steps to provide the best facilities in our hospitals,” Singh said.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)