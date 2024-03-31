New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI)

Two men were arrested for duping a person of Rs 16.40 lakh on the pretext of procuring gold from Dubai at a discount, officials said on Sunday.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

Police said after the fraudsters received the money, they switched off their phones. The accused have been identified as Parveen (27), and Rachin Sharma (33).

According to police, they received a complaint on March 28 from Manoj Jain, the complainant, who told police that he got a call promising him gold from Dubai at a discounted rate.

Also Read | Where Is Katchatheevu Located? Can Indians Go There? All You Need to Know About the Disputed Island That Indira Gandhi Ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974.

"Complainant transferred Rs 16.40 lakh, after which the accused turned their mobile off. An FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that they checked the bank account details of the accused and a team arrested them on Sunday.

"Further investigation into the matter is under way," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)