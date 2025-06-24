New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police busted an online job scam that duped job aspirants by posing as a legitimate placement agency and made an arrest in the case, officials said on Tuesday.

Rahul (30) was apprehended following an investigation into a complaint filed by a 19-year-old boy who alleged that he was defrauded of over Rs 9,000 after applying for a cashier position through a fraudulent mobile application called JOB HAI.

“The youth came across an advertisement for the app on social media, downloaded it, and applied for the job. Soon after, he was contacted by a person identifying himself as HR Kamal via social media and was called for a walk-in interview in Nirman Vihar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The complainant was promised a position at a grocery delivery company and was asked to pay various fees for registration, document verification, agreement, TDS, and processing, he added.

“Between May 27 and June 6, 2025, he transferred over Rs 9,000 via mobile payment app to QR codes sent by the accused. When he refused to pay more, he was blocked. The recruitment agency Treasure Find Solution turned out to be fake,” the officer stated.

A case was registered, and mobile forensics revealed that bank accounts used to collect the fraudulent payments were operated by Shivam and Abhishek Tiwari.

One of the mobile numbers traced was allegedly active since October 2024 and was previously linked to Rahul, the prime accused.

“Rahul and his wife had rented an office in Nirman Vihar, posing as a recruitment agency. During raids conducted in Noida and Bahadurgarh, Rahul was apprehended while his wife, Seema, is currently absconding,” the officer said.

Rahul confessed to operating Treasure Find Solution without legal documents. He and his wife were allegedly running similar scams since 2011, targeting vulnerable job seekers under various aliases. The police recovered Rahul's mobile phone, containing incriminating data, around 100 candidate resumes, copies of Aadhaar cards, service agreement papers, and an official stamp of the fake agency from the office they had shut down days before the police raid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)