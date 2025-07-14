Latest News | Delhi Govt Committed to Ensuring Justice for Kashmiri Hindus: Sood

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Monday reviewed the issues related to rehabilitation, security and welfare of the displaced Kashmiri Hindu community in the city.

Delhi government is committed to ensuring justice for the Kashmiri Hindu community, Sood said and added that the previous government in Delhi showed "apathy" to them.

Also Read | How To Check Lottery Sambad Results: A Comprehensive Guide for Indian Lottery Enthusiasts.

Since 1990, certain relief measures for the Kashmiri Hindu community have been extended through the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi. However, these provisions were disrupted from June 30, 2024, he said.

"After the formation of our government, steps have already been taken to address some of these issues,” the minister said.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: MHADA Announces Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots, Registration Begins Today at housing.mhada.gov.in; Know Important Dates and How To Apply.

In a recent meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Kashmiri Hindu community shared their grievances. She assured them of appropriate solutions to their problems, he said.

He said the Delhi government stood firmly with displaced Kashmiri Hindus and empathised with their sufferings.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)