New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday met with the family members of COVID-19 warrior Anil Kumar Garg, who lost his life during the pandemic, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as honorarium, officials said.

Recalling Garg's contributions, Social Welfare Minister Anand said his 36 years of dedicated service as a manager in the Delhi Transport Corporation would never be forgotten.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

Garg, who succumbed to COVID-19 on May 29, 2021, is survived by his wife Babita Garg and their three children.

Anand said that the Delhi government will provide all possible assistance to the families of Covid warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

"The Kejriwal government stands firm by each COVID-19 warrior and is committed to supporting their families in challenging times," the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)