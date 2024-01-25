New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Thursday directed the officials to simplify process of Unique Disability Identity card certification by segregating pending cases based on category and criteria, officials said.

A thorough review and follow-up meeting was chaired by Anand, where representatives of UDID-notified hospitals, special secretary of Health, secretary of Social Welfare, and other senior department officers were present.

During the meeting, concerns regarding the visible backlog of UDID applications on the website were discussed. Several reasons causing delays in the digitisation of applications were identified, prompting the need for strategic solutions, the officials said.

The Delhi minister said the digitisation of certifications for representatives/members of the disability boards must be completed by February 15 and issuance of UDID by March 31.

"These measures emphasise the Kejriwal government's commitment to expediting the UDID certification process, ensuring that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) promptly access essential schemes and programmes," Anand said.

He further said immediate attention will be given to cases where the Disability Board meeting is not a prerequisite for UDID issuance.

The Special Secretary of Health has been directed to issue necessary notifications aimed at streamlining the UDID process.

"The Department of Social Welfare is committed to ensuring the provision of computer and printer requirements to the Disability Board within the next 15 days," the Delhi government said in a statement.

