New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday chaired a key meeting to review the condition of stray cattle in the Masoodpur Dairy area of Mehrauli constituency.

The meeting, which was attended by local MLA Gajendra Singh and senior officials from Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and Development Department, focused on ensuring the welfare of abandoned cattle, an official statement said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is taking the issue of stray cattle seriously, Mishra said.

"Cattle must get safe shelter and should not be roaming the streets. It is a matter of both animal rights and public safety," he said.

Stray cattle on public roads pose a risk to traffic and disrupt civic life. The government is working with agencies concerned to ensure that these animals are housed in proper shelters and that dairy operations are conducted responsibly, he added.

MLA Gajendra Singh highlighted that many dairy operators in the Masoodpur area abandon cows in the streets after they stop producing milk, which leads to both public inconvenience and poor conditions for the animals.

In the meeting, it was decided that dairy owners who follow rules and take care of their cattle will be eligible for benefits under various government schemes and those who abandon their animals will face strict action, the statement said.

Steps will also be taken to ensure the availability of basic facilities, such as fodder and water, for dairy units in the area, it said.

Mishra said that supporting the dairy sector will not only help in improving animal care but also in raising the quality of dairy products and enhancing livelihoods.

"Better management of cattle will help clear the roads of strays and improve the overall civic infrastructure," he said.

