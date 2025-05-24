New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A sharpshooter of the Jitender Gogi gang wanted in a murder case in Rajasthan was arrested following a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, 32-year-old Vikas alias Saka was intercepted near Barwala Chowk on Friday night based. When signalled to stop, he opened fire at the police team and was shot in the leg in retaliatory fire before being arrested, he said.

"Vikas was wanted in a May 2025 murder case in Khairthal Tijara area of Rajasthan, where he and his associates allegedly strangled and mutilated a man from their native village Bupania in Jhajjar, Haryana, before burning the body to destroy evidence," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

They even severed the man's hand to eliminate a tattoo that could aid identification, the officer said, adding that a case is registered at Kishangarh Bans police station, Rajasthan.

Acting on specific intelligence about the accused's movement in the area, a trap was laid near Barwala village and around midnight, he was spotted on a motorcycle, the officer said.

"Instead of stopping, he opened fire at the police team. In self-defence, the team retaliated fire, injuring him in the leg. Vikas was immediately overpowered and taken to the hospital," he added.

A pistol, three bullets, a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, and a dongle were recovered from his possession, the DCP said.

Police said Vikas is a habitual offender with several cases registered against him in Haryana -- including arms offences, assault, and a 2014 murder case in Beri, Jhajjar.

He was also allegedly hired by an accused lodged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to carry out a contract killing in Bawana, Delhi, they said.

"Vikas dropped out after class 10 and gradually became involved with local gangsters before joining the Gogi gang. He was known to be armed and dangerous," DCP Kaushik said.

The accused is under arrest, and further investigation is ongoing in coordination with Rajasthan Police, he added.

