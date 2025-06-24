New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Hundreds of schoolchildren from Delhi government schools are showcasing their creative talents in music, dance, theatre, and fine arts as part of the 40th edition of Natkhat Utsav, a cultural festival aimed at promoting artistic expression among students, according to a statement.

The annual event, organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad in collaboration with the Directorate of Education and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), was inaugurated on June 23 at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS), Rafi Marg.

The event will continue till June 26 offering the public a glimpse into the artistic work nurtured during the summer art workshops, it stated.

Held across 44 centres in Delhi government schools, the workshops trained over 2,000 students in four disciplines, music, dance, theatre, and fine arts. Dedicated centres, 11 for each discipline were set up to provide focused mentorship, it said.

It mentioned that selected performances and artworks are now being featured at the festival, including a curated art exhibition and live stage shows.

Delhi's Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra, who inaugurated the festival, said such platforms not only build confidence in students but also provide direction to their talents.

"Natkhat Utsav has become a celebration of emerging creative voices across the city," he said.

The festival features performances in both Indian classical and contemporary dance, musical recitals, and theatre acts. The visual art exhibition, open to the public from June 24 to 26 between 11 am and 7 pm, includes paintings, drawings, and craftwork created by students during the workshops, it read.

A special photo exhibition documents the behind-the-scenes journey of the workshops, highlighting the learning process and student-mentor interactions, it said.

A commemorative souvenir has also been released to mark the milestone edition of the festival, it added.

