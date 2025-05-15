New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning a "Branding Delhi" campaign with film festivals, tourism circuits and investment programmes to promote the city's rich cultural identity and transform it into a global hub.

In a review meeting, the Delhi Minister of Tourism Kapil Mishra said, "Under the campaign, efforts will be made to showcase Delhi not just as a transit city but as a destination in itself, reflecting its historical heritage, vibrant arts, and contemporary urban character."

Among the key initiatives discussed were hosting of an international film festival aimed at attracting filmmakers and promoting Delhi as a shooting location for films. It also includes an investment summit to draw interest from national and international investors and creating a new tourism circuit linking major sites such as the National War Memorial, Kartavya Path, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, and the new Parliament House.

Delhi must evolve from a transit point into a global tourism hub. This is not just a publicity exercise but a committed push to bring the pride of Delhi to the world stage, said Mishra.

The campaign, supported by budgetary provisions under the Delhi Government's Budget 2025–26, also aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's broader vision to project the city as a "Developed Capital", he said.

The minister said the campaign will focus on digital outreach, global cultural collaborations, and improved visibility for both well-known and lesser-known tourist spots and called for a transparent and inclusive approach, inviting suggestions from stakeholders to strengthen the campaign.

