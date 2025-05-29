New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for killing a 32-year-old man by slitting his throat inside a public park in Delhi's Rohini over monetory dispute, an official said on Thursday.

The accused -- 45-year-old Nadeem Salmani alias Khali and 24-year-old Faizan -- were arrested for killing Tosib, who worked as a labourer at a fish market, police said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India To Release SBI Clerk Main Examination Results for Junior Associates Posts Soon at sbi.co.in, Know Steps To Check.

Initial inquiries suggest that the murder was a result of a financial dispute between Tosib and Faizan, a police officer said.

The officer said information was received at Aman Vihar police station around 7 am regarding a male body found lying in a corner of a park in Rohini's Sector-20.

Also Read | DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, and postmortem proceedings are underway, he said.

Based on the statement of Fraid, Tosib's brother, a case under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Aman Vihar police station.

"During the investigation, two people -- Khali, from Sultanpuri and Faizan, a resident of Bhajanpura --? have been arrested," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)