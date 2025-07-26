New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage and forced to undergo two abortions in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused called her from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on July 20, promising to marry her the next day, police said.

However, the woman said, he abandoned her near the Jor Bagh metro station on July 21 and went missing.

The accused also threatened to leak her private photos online if she approached the police, an official said.

The woman stated that she first met the accused in 2022 at Safdarjung Hospital. The two became friends and eventually entered into a relationship after the man assured her of marriage.

"She alleged that during the course of the relationship, the accused sexually assaulted her multiple times under the false promise of marriage and also forced her to undergo abortions twice," the officer said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)