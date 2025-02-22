New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital was 12.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with partly cloudy sky in the morning, the weather office said.

Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level at 8:30 am was recorded at 93 per cent.

At 9 am, the air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an AQI reading of 177, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

