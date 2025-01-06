New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The name of "Vidhwa Colony" in west Delhi which primarily houses 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims has been renamed after Guru Gobind Singh's mother Mata Gujri, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said on Monday.

In November last year, Saxena had directed officials to rename the "Widows' Colony" as per suggestions by residents.

Taking to social media platform X, the LG said that the tragically named "Vidhwa Colony" in west Delhi has been renamed Mata Gujri, the mother of Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"The colony was named so because the residents there were mostly widows of the men killed during the dastardly ant-Sikh riots of 1984", he said.

"Also distributed offers of appointment to kin of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, having earlier approved long-pending relaxation in eligibility for recruitment," he said.

He said in November 2024, he had distributed such appointment offers as well and promised then, that the pending applications would be verified through special camps and those eligible would be provided employment at the earliest.

Happy that the same could be achieved within two months, he said on X.

"For these families, this is not merely a job opportunity but a token of justice and restoration of their dignity. It was indeed gratifying to finally provide them with a sense of justice after 40 years of neglect," he stated.

On Sunday, Raj Niwas officials said that Saxena has approved relaxation in educational and age criteria for all 88 anti-Sikh riots victims who have applied for jobs under the Delhi government.

The applicants have been granted full relaxation in required educational qualifications and extended the upper age limit to 55 years for all the 88 applicants, they said.

The relaxation has been approved for their appointment as multi-tasking staff in different government departments.

