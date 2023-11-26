Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Preparations are underway for the 52nd Himachal Pradesh Police Sports Meet that would commence on November 28 at Dharamsala.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is expected to inaugurate the three-day sports meet while Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania would preside over the closing ceremony on November 30, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

Due to Covid restrictions followed by Vidhan Sabha elections, the sports and duty meet of the state police could not be held for the past three years, a police spokesperson said.

The duty meet, a part of the annual sports event, was organised at Police Training College, Daroh in Kangra District from November 21-23. The event hosted various competitions that tested the participants' skills in computer awareness, videography, photography, dog squad, anti-sabotage check, use of scientific tools in investigation and motor transport, the release added.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

The teams participating in the HP Sports Meet, to be held at the the Police Grounds in Dharamsala, have been split into four groups – northern, central, and southern ranges and central unit.

The police personnel will compete in several games such as basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, handball, football and athletics. Five new games namely badminton, cricket, hockey, discus throw, javelin throw and taekwondo have been included in the list of events from this year, the statement said.

The selection of players and teams for national level games will would be done on the basis of their performance in the upcoming sports meet, the police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)