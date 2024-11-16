Dehradun, Nov 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday urged the voters of Kedarnath to not let themselves be misled by the "lies being spread by the Congress" and vote for the BJP.

"Devoid of issues, Congress is once again resorting to lies for electoral gains. You must resist being misled by them. They spread a lie about me that I took a stone from here to be laid for the foundation of a temple in Delhi," Dhami said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 28 Job Vacancies of Technical Superintendent, Technical Officer and Other Posts of IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024 at iitb.ac.in.

The CM on Saturday addressed meetings in Chopta and Chandranagar in Rudraprayag district campaigning for party candidate Asha Nautiyal who is contesting the Kedarnath assembly bypoll, to be held on November 20.

Replying to the Congress's charge that the BJP is "anti-women," Dhami said it was the Narendra Modi government that granted 33 per cent reservation to women and the BJP-led Uttarakhand government that gave 30 per cent quota to local women in government jobs.

Also Read | RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Exam City Slip for Assistant Loco Pilot Examination Released at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

He also referred to schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana which brought about a "qualitative change in the lives of women."

"Congress's lies are part of its conspiracy to divide you. Don't fall victim to its machinations," he said.

Dhami said the Congress leadership did not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, despite being invited, because the party was afraid of losing the votes of a particular community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)