New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Technology startup DotPe has raised USD 58 million, about Rs 462 crore, in a funding round led by Temasek.

The latest funding round also saw participation from existing investors PayU -- payments and fintech business of Prosus -- and InfoEdge Ventures.

Also Read | How to Remove Leaked MMS, Videos and Photos From Social Media or Website? Know Steps Here.

Mitsubishi and Naya Capital joined as new investors, the company said in a statement.

DotPe currently serves over 7.5 million brands, including local, national and international brands such as McDonald's, 24 Seven and Taco Bell in its portfolio.

Also Read | UPSC CAPF Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

Founded in 2020, DotPe claims that its merchant-base has grown over 3 times since launch.

"Our company has had a great run so far. However, existing merchants are barely the tip of the iceberg in terms of the market opportunity.

"As we keep democratising opportunities for business growth with our omni-channel solutions and making technology more affordable and accessible, we also plan to foray into financial services and further empower merchants with business loans and credit lines," DotPe co-founder and CEO Shailaz Nag said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)