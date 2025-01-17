New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with venture capital fund Avaana Capital to extend support to the manufacturing and deep-tech startups.

It said that Avaana Capital will share expertise in manufacturing through mentorship programmes and refine business models.

Also Read | RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Status for 4,208 Constable Vacancies Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Status.

"In a bid to boost India's manufacturing and deep-tech startup ecosystem, Avaana Capital, the country's first institutional climate-focused venture capital fund investing in the formative startups, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DPIIT," it said.

Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv said that by leveraging Avaana's expertise in climate-focused innovation and strategic mentorship programmes, the department aims to enable startups to accelerate their growth while driving sustainability and global competitiveness.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner, Avaana Capital, said the partnership aims to provide the necessary support across policy, capital and industry, enabling startups to scale, and enhance efficiency.

Avaana and its affiliates have invested in over 35 startups having a focus on manufacturing.

Similar MoUs have been signed by the DPIIT with ITC Ltd, Walmart, boAT, and Flipkart.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)