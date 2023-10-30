Hamirpur (HP), Oct 30 (PTI) Two persons, including an NIT-Hamirpur student from Kerala, were arrested Monday with 34.29 grams of charas in their possession, police said.

The arrest come as part of the police investigation into the death of a first year MTech student of the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, whose body was found inside his hostel room on October 23.

According to police, drug overdose led to his death. Since then, searches have been conducted at several places.

Earlier, four NIT students and a BEd student from some other institution were arrested in connection with the death and for possession of drugs.

The NIT student belonging to Kerala was caught on Monday at a police checkpoint in the periphery of the town, while the other person was caught from another part of the city, police said.

Both have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they said.

Former state Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore on Monday held talks with the NIT Management and told them to take strong punitive action against the suppliers.

The Congress MLA told reporters after the meeting that he also had a meeting with the administration on drug related issues and inquired about the measures taken by them to eradicate this menace.

