Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The actual date of completion for the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been revised to December 2022, owing to various factors, the ship builder said on Monday.

"The actual completion date of (setting up of dry dock at the existing premises of CSL) has been revised to December 2022, due to various factors, the major contributor being the COVID-19 pandemic," CSL said in a regulatory filing.

The lockdowns due to the pandemic disrupted the material supply and labour availability, which resulted in an extremely low productivity, it said.

The company said the construction work by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) partially restarted from April 27, post second lockdown. It, however, added that "for complying the MHA guidelines with respect to the social distancing norms, the works are performed with 50 per cent labour strength, which is a major hindrance in the project's progress in the backdrop of the limited project area available".

The company also said that due to the pandemic, both L&T (the construction contractor) and Sealord Diving and Salvage (salvage contractor of Sunken flap gate) have notified "force majeure event" from March 22 onwards, which is still continuing.

