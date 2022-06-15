New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services on Wednesday said it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore.

The subsidiary, EnKing International Pte Ltd, will offer climate consultancy and advisory services for carbon asset management through its comprehensive bouquet of sustainable solutions, according to a company statement.

With this, EKI has strengthened its global footprint and consolidated its leadership in Southeast Asian markets.

The company is already present in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

EKI will now be able to widen the scope of its services to newer markets and expand further in the region.

EKI is a carbon consultancy with over 13 years of expertise across carbon credit/asset management, carbon credit generation, carbon credit supply, carbon credit offsetting, carbon footprint management, sustainability audits, as well as carbon neutrality and climate positive initiatives.

Earlier this year, the company announced its commitment to become net-zero by 2030 in addition to defining a target to mobilize up to 1 billion credits by 2027. PTI KKS

