Dehradun, Jan 29 (PTI) Elections for the only Rajya Sabha seat from Uttarakhand to be vacant later this year will be held on February 27. The seat is currently held by BJP's Anil Baluni, whose tenure is ending on April 2.

As per the notification issued by the Election Commission of India on Monday, the process of filing nomination papers will start on February 8 and will continue till February 15.

Voting will take place on February 27 and counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

The BJP has an advantage in the poll to elect the Rajya Sabha member from the state given that the ruling party has 47 seats.

The Congress has 19 seats, one seat is held by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and two are held by independent MLAs. One seat has become vacant due to the demise of Sarwat Karim Ansari, the BSP MLA from Manglaur in Haridwar district, in October last year.

The Election Commission on Monday said that the biennial Rajya Sabha polls will be held on February 27 for 56 seats as the tenure of incumbents will end in April.

