Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) An electric car, designed by engineering students of the Barton Hill Government Engineering College here has reached the final stage of the International Energy Efficiency Competition, Shell Eco Marathon (SEM) 2022.

'Vandy', an electric car designed by Pravega, a team of 19 students from the mechanical stream of the college is one among the five teams that have qualified for the international event to be held at Pertamina Mandalika circuit in Indonesia from October 11 to 16.

The project is mentored by Acsia Technologies and is also supported by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme under the Government of Kerala.

Anish K John, Faculty Advisor of Pravega, guides the project.

Acsia, being a technology leader in the e-mobility space, has helped the students define their electronic and software design and strategy better, a release said.

"This season we rebuilt our car entirely from scratch, refining our design strategy. What makes us unique is the use of unlikely materials derived from nature and recycled waste. 'Vandy' is designed with the objective of making less carbon footprint with optimum aerodynamics and minimum weight," Kalyani S Kumar, team leader of Pravega said.

Jijimon Chandran, founder and CEO of Acsia Technologies, said it was good to see students with a passion for innovation entering a global competition from Kerala.

"We are proud to have mentored the students of Barton Hill Government Engineering College and it has been an interesting journey for us. Acsia will continue to mentor our student community, imparting relevant knowledge and making them industry ready and supporting their journey towards becoming world-class engineers," Chandran said.

SEM conducted by Royal Dutch Shell PLC is an international competition, where students from all around the world design, build and test cars with ultra-efficiency.

The goal of this leading energy efficiency competition is to build super mileage cars, both in the electric and gasoline categories that inspire thought and action and propel the future of mobility.

