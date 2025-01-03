Gurugram, Jan 3 (PTI) Two Haryana State Enforcement Bureau officers were allegedly injured in an attack by suspected mining mafia during inspection of an illegal mining operation in the Ghata Shamshabad village of Nuh district, police have said.

The accused also forcefully freed a tractor-trolley that was caught engaging in the illegal mining operation, they said.

An FIR was registered against three named accused and 22 unidentified people under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other laws at Ferozpur Jhirka police station on the basis of a complaint filed by inspector Surajmal, SHO of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau police station in Nuh.

Surajmal alleged that he, assistant sub-inspector Rakesh and driver Rafiq were on their way to Ferozpur Jhirka-Beewan Road to inspect an alleged illegal mining operation.

When they were close to the Ghata Shamshabad police naka, Surajmal said he tried to stop three tractor-trolleys laden with stones but the vehicles did not stop.

"They drove the tractor-trolleys into the forest... a tractor driver drove into the village. Two tractor-trolleys were moving in front of me and (the driver of) one of them emptied the trolley and ran away. After that, I called the Ferozpur Jhirka SHO for help and, within a short time, 20-25 people came and pelted us with stones," he alleged.

The inspector said the stone pelting injured him and his employees and they escaped with great difficulty.

During this, someone drove away with the abandoned tractor-trolley, he added.

The Ferozpur Jhirka SHO arrived after some time with his mobile staff and a mining department team but the accused had escaped by then, according to the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against one Muli, Arsad and Dhola, and 22 others.

"We are conducting raids to nab the accused and they will be arrested soon," Ferozpur Jhirka SHO Aman Singh said.

