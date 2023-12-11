Noida, Dec 11 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Monday directed the forest department to ensure maximum plantation along the banks of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers that pass through the district.

It also directed the departments concerned to start a campaign to check dust pollution and take action to impose fines against violators, according to an official statement.

The directions were issued by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma during a review meeting of the District Environment, Tree Plantation and Ganga Committee. The meeting was held with the objective of reducing pollution in the district and ensuring compliance with the standards of NGT and the Pollution Control Board, it said.

“The district magistrate, while first reviewing the work of the District Tree Plantation Committee, directed the officers of the departments allotted targets for tree plantation to identify the places for tree plantation as per the target and submit the demand for saplings to the forest department within three days so that the report can be sent to the government,” the statement said.

"The district magistrate directed the forest department officials to ensure maximum tree plantation on the banks of Hindon and Yamuna rivers by running a campaign," it added.

At the meeting of the Environment Committee, Verma noted that Gautam Buddha Nagar is a "very sensitive district" in environmental matters given it being an industrial area and having high vehicular traffic.

"The district magistrate told officials that effective measures should be taken to prevent air pollution by running a campaign in the district. The rules of NGT and Pollution Control Board should be ensured and wherever NGT rules are found to be violated, fines should be imposed. Punitive action should also be implemented,” the statement said.

The administration also instructed departments concerned to ensure compliance with guidelines related to construction works, check the burning of garbage and take penal action on cognizable offences, it added.

