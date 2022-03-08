New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Retirement fund body EPFO said it has processed all pending claims of women across the country to mark the occasion of International Women's Day in a unique way.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) began a massive exercise on March 25, 2022 and processed about 1.39 lakh claims filed by women, it said in a statement.

Out of the 1.39 lakh claims, 73 per cent were settled and 27 per cent claims were found deficient and returned for due corrections.

The Chennai Zone of the body received and processed maximum claims.

As per the statement, a function was organised on the theme 'Value and empower the women workforce' in New Delhi.

On the occasion, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav lauded the EPFO and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for running a special campaign for women while celebrating the International Women's Day.

"While EPFO symbolizes Trust, ESIC compliments through Services," Yadav said.

He also appreciated clearing of all women's claims in EPFO and ESIC.

The pilot for processing all pending claims of women to mark this occasion was done last year at EPFO's regional office of Delhi West situated in Dwarka.

Talking to PTI, Uttam Prakash, former Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Delhi West, said, "It is overwhelming when an idea takes a policy kind of shape. Replication on a larger canvas gives me immense satisfaction."

Over 7 lakh e-nominations were filed by women members, from just the top 100 establishments in terms of e-nominations. Dedicated e-nomination camps for women employees were organised by all the Regional Offices.

More than 10,000 establishments in this drive reported 100 per cent e-nomination of their women employees, the statement said.

The EPFO is chasing the magical number of one crore e-nominations by the end of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The labour ministry celebrated International Women's Day by clearing all claims of women by EPFO and ESIC, launching a Women Empowerment Desk, and excellence awards.

