New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has posted a 32.5 per cent decline in net sales in India to USD 230 million (about Rs 1,974 crore) due to telecom operators holding back on new investments in the communication network.

The company's net sales in India stood at around USD 341 million a year ago, representing 6 per cent of its global sales, according to data shared in the second-quarter performance report.

"Sales in India were weak, as operators held back on new network investments," the report said.

India continues to be a leading market for Ericsson in terms of contribution to the total sales.

Ericsson reported a decline of 6 per cent in total sales to 56.1 billion Swedish Krona (SEK) or USD 5.9 billion.

Sales in India contributed 4 per cent to the total, which comes to around USD 230 million, about Rs 1,974 crore.

It reported a 28 per cent decline on a year-over-year basis in South East Asia, Oceania and India region to 5.5 billion SEK or about USD 578 million.

"Network sales declined, primarily due to reduced network investment levels in India, as well as increased competition in Southeast Asia. Cloud Software and Services sales declined, reflecting the timing of project deliverables," the report said.

During the quarter, Ericsson bagged a multi-year network operations centre managed services contract from Bharti Airtel.

