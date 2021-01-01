New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported an 88 per cent jump in tractor sales at 7,733 units in December 2020.

The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 7,230 units as against 3,806 units in December 2019, up 90 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

Escorts said post lockdown, this is the first month where the company could supply as per demand of customers, some of whom waited long to get their preferred tractor brand.

"Going forward all macroeconomic factors remain in favour of continued growth and we do not expect any significant supply-demand gaps. Rising inflation, however, continues to be a worry," the company said.

Exports last month grew to 503 units compared with 308 units in December 2019.

