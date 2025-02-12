New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) GreenLine Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of the Essar Group, on Wednesday said it plans to expand its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) retail outlets from three to 10 in 2025.

The company also said it plans to expand its fleet of LNG-powered trucks to 1,000 by March FY25 from over 500 at present.

"As GreenLine's fleet continues to grow, its subsidiary, Ultra Gas & Energy Ltd (UGEL), is working to expand its network of LNG fuelling stations to 10 by 2025 from 3 LNG outlets at present. These fuelling stations are essential for supporting the growing fleet, cutting emissions, and reducing India's reliance on diesel," the statement said.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine said, "By expanding our fleet of LNG-powered trucks and building critical fuelling infrastructure across the country, we are playing a central role in reducing India's carbon emissions and supporting the transition to a cleaner, greener logistics industry."

