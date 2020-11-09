New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) With Joe Biden emerging as president-elect of the United States, experts on Monday expressed confidence that relations between India and the US will remain strong and the Biden administration will continue to work with India to support a rules-based and stable Indo-Pacific region.

Daniel Feldman, former US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, said he expects "the Biden administration will continue to work with India to support a rules-based and stable Indo-Pacific region in which no country, including China, is able to threaten its neighbours with impunity".

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Government Operations Shift to Jammu from Srinagar, Following ‘Darbar Move’ Tradition.

According to Steve Rademaker, a member of the erstwhile Bush administration, in the event of a serious military confrontation, perceived as Chinese aggression against India on the border, the politics in the US would be strongly supportive of India politically and diplomatically.

However, on the question of direct military intervention by the US to aid India in defending against Chinese aggression, he said it may be "less foreseeable" as there is a belief in America that India can defend itself.

Also Read | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Speaks to Anil Deshmukh Over Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s Security, Health.

The experts made the remarks while addressing a webinar on 'Impact of US Elections on Indo - US Relations' organised by the All India Management Association.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)