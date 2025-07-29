New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Centre is making efforts to increase exports of agriculture and allied commodities that stood at USD 51.9 billion last fiscal year.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur mentioned that the APEDA under the Commerce Ministry is running various schemes to boost exports.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

"The Government is working towards increasing the exports of agricultural and allied commodities and increasing its share in the global trade. The overall exports of these products in 2024-25 were USD 51.9 billion," Thakur said.

To promote exports of agriculture commodities, he said many initiatives and schemes are being implemented by the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA).

Also Read | New UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Issues Fresh Guidelines to Limit Balance Checks, Auto-Pay Timings and More From August 1.

The initiatives include the development of modern infrastructure, adoption of innovative and automated machinery, encouragement of new value-added product development, quality development, market development and training programmes to upskill the workforce in producing value-added products.

"The Department of Commerce through APEDA provides financial assistance to its member exporters from across the country, for export promotion of scheduled products through its Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS)," the minister said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)